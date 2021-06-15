Watch
Power interruption shot steam, debris into air in Downtown Indianapolis

Incident happened Saturday afternoon
A downed power line was possibly the cause of a steam leak in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, June 12.
Posted at 7:41 AM, Jun 15, 2021
2021-06-15 08:06:08-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A steam leak that sent a manhole cover and debris this weekend into the Downtown Indianapolis sky was caused by a power interruption after a telecommunications contractor hit a power line.

The contractor struck an AES power line Saturday morning south Citizens Energy Group's Perry K facility, near South West Street and Kentucky Avenue, Laura O'Brien, corporate communications coordinator, said in an email.

This caused a power interruption at the facility and impacted a portion of the steam supply.

Power was restored by AES midday and steam was restored to the affected customers, O'Brien said. The steam leak happened around 2:40 p.m. near Michigan Street and Senate Avenue and was isolated around 3:45 p.m.

It's important to note, O'Brien said, this kind of distribution is "extremely rare" and while an investigation into the situation is still ongoing, the leak wasn't because of a lack of maintenance, corroded or broken-down infrastructure.

It wasn't related to any previous sewer collapses.

