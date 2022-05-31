School bus involved in crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — No kids are believed to be injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning on Interstate 465 northbound in Indianapolis.
Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said there were kids on the bus when the crash happened near West 86th Street. No kids were believed to be injured, Perrine said.
The crash happened near West 86th Street on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
According to Perrine, some people in the other vehicles involved have been injured. No conditions have been confirmed at this time.
