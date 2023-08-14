Watch Now
Second man dies in Lake Monroe within 2 days

Photo by: Indiana DNR
Aug 14, 2023
BLOOMINGTON — For the second time in as many days, a person has died at Monroe Lake in Bloomington.

On Sunday, Indiana DNR officers and the Monroe County Dive Team pulled Paul Bosler, 66, of Bloomington from the lake.

According to Indiana DNR, Bossler died after being transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

Witnesses told investigators that Bossler jumped off a boat to swim but never resurfaced after going under the water. He was not using a life jacket.

Bossler's death comes one day after the death of Rajesh Kumar, 40, of Ozone Park, New York.

