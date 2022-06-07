Silver Alert canceled for 16-year-old Kosciusko County girl

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert declared in the disappearance of a Syracuse girl has been canceled.

Elizabeth Walters, 16, had last been seen about 9:52 p.m. Sunday, June 5, according to Indiana State Police.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 115 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red jacket, a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and black Converse canvas high top tennis shoes with a peace symbol drawn on the tips.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call 911 or the Syracuse Police Department at 574-457-3366.