Silver Alert canceled for Logansport man

LOGANSPORT — A Silver Alert issued Thursday for a 19-year-old Logansport man has been canceled.
Nicodemus Smith had last been seen about 5:30 p.m. that day, according to the alert from Indiana State Police.
Anyone with more information was urged to contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.
TOP STORIES: Mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall leaves multiple dead, injured | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Married Indianapolis couple among those killed in Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting | Toddler killed in hit-and-run crash near Clearwater Village Shopping Center | Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting: First victim had a gun, no time to use it