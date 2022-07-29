Watch Now
Silver Alert canceled for Logansport man

Nicodemus Smith, 19<br/>
Posted at 8:14 PM, Jul 28, 2022
LOGANSPORT — A Silver Alert issued Thursday for a 19-year-old Logansport man has been canceled.

Nicodemus Smith had last been seen about 5:30 p.m. that day, according to the alert from Indiana State Police.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.

