Silver Alert continues for missing Greene County woman

GREENE COUNTY — Indiana State Police is asking for help in locating a missing Greene County woman.
The Linton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kendra Odle, a 61-year-old white female.
Odle is described as 5'9, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt or a red and black flannel shirt.
Kendra is missing from Linton, Indiana which is 85 miles southwest of Indianapolis.
She was last seen on April 23 at 12:30 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Kendra Odle, contact the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411 or 911.
