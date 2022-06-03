Silver Alert continues for missing Greene County woman

GREENE COUNTY — Indiana State Police is asking for help in locating a missing Greene County woman.

The Linton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kendra Odle, a 61-year-old white female.

Odle is described as 5'9, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt or a red and black flannel shirt.

Kendra is missing from Linton, Indiana which is 85 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

She was last seen on April 23 at 12:30 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kendra Odle, contact the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411 or 911.