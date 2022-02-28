Silver Alert canceled for 73-year-old Indianapolis man reported missing

INDIANAPOLIS — A Silver Alert issued earlier Monday for a 73-year-old man has been canceled.

Indiana State Police said Edward Moore was last seen about 11 a.m., and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department requested the public's assistance in finding him.

Moore is about 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Indianapolis Colts hat, a navy blue jacket, a blue and gray t-shirt, and khaki jeans.

He was spotted driving a red 2019 Hyundai Kona with an Indiana plate of 670LDF, according to ISP.

Anyone with information on Moore's whereabouts was urged to call 911 or reach IMPD at 317-327-6541.