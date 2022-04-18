Silver Alert declared for 5-month-old boy last seen with mother in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — A Silver Alert has been declared for a mother and her 5-month-old son last seen on Tuesday in South Bend.

Messiah Morales is described as being 24 inches tall, weighing about 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

He was last seen with his mother, 27-year-old Alexis Morales, around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the alert. She is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen in a silver 2006 BMW X5 SUV with Indiana license plate MULALUV, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on Messiah is asked to call 911 or the Elkhart Sheriff's Office at 574-533-4151.