Silver Alert canceled for 13-year-old Scottsburg boy

SCOTTSBURG — A statewide Silver Alert issued earlier Monday for a 13-year-old boy from southern Indiana has been canceled.
The boy had last been seen about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the alert.
Authorities asked that anyone with more information call the Scottsburg City Police Department at 812-752-4462 or call 911.
