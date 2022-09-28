Watch Now
Public Safety

Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana teen

Posted at 6:16 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 06:16:33-04

PORTER COUNTY — Police are seeking the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old boy from northwest Indiana.

Blake Nielson of Portage was last seen about 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statewide Silver Alert declared early Wednesday.

Blake is described as about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, a black and/or tan T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Porter County Sheriff’s Office at 219-477-3000.

