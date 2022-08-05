Silver Alert declared in disappearance of missing boy, 16, from Jackson County

BROWNSTOWN — Police are searching for a teen boy missing from Jackson County last seen Friday morning.

Nicholai Schrader, 16, was last seen about 8:17 a.m., according to a statewide Silver Alert issued Friday afternoon.

Nicholai is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with red lettering on the front, a black shirt and jeans.

Authorities urged anyone with more information to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 812-358-2141 or 911.