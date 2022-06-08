Watch
Silver Alert declared in Kokomo woman's disappearance

Posted at 11:15 PM, Jun 07, 2022
KOKOMO — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared in the disappearance of a Kokomo woman last seen earlier Tuesday.

Josslyn Maciejewski, 43, was last seen about 9 a.m., according to a Silver Alert issued about 11:07 p.m. by Indiana State Police.

Maciejewski is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 160 pounds and with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray dress and no shoes, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on her disappearance was urged to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7194 or call 911.

