Silver Alert declared in Kokomo woman's disappearance

KOKOMO — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared in the disappearance of a Kokomo woman last seen earlier Tuesday.
Josslyn Maciejewski, 43, was last seen about 9 a.m., according to a Silver Alert issued about 11:07 p.m. by Indiana State Police.
Maciejewski is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 160 pounds and with brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a gray dress and no shoes, according to the alert.
Anyone with information on her disappearance was urged to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7194 or call 911.
TOP STORIES: One Indianapolis donut shop was named one of the best in the country for 2022 | Speller reinstated into Scripps National Spelling Bee after appeal | PHOTOS: The return of the Indy 500 Snake Pit | Indianapolis' 'The Broom Guy’ Jim Richter has died | Woman's ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to her hit-and-run death