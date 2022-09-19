Silver Alert canceled for 12-year-old northern Indiana girl

COLUMBIA CITY — A statewide Silver Alert issued earlier Monday for a 12-year-old girl from the Fort Wayne area has been canceled after she was found safe and reunited with her family.
The girl had last been seen walking her dog about 7 a.m., according to a statewide Silver Alert issued shortly before noon.
Police haven't provided additional details.
Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or Indiana State Police at 260-432-8661.
