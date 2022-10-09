Silver Alert issued for man missing from McCordsville

McCORDSVILLE — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing McCordsville man.

Wayne Hurd, 44, was last seen Saturday afternoon in McCordsville.

Hurd is described as 6-feet-5-inches tall and 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Hurd is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

According to McCordsville PD, Hurd is part of Project Lifesaver. However, the bracelet he wears can only be tracked within a certain radius, and they have been unable to find him.

This is the second Silver Alert issued for Hurd in less than a month.

If you have any information on Wayne Hurd, contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.