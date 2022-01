MORGAN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating the disappearance of a woman last seen Sunday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m.

Tina Quackenbush, 23, is missing from Martinsville. She has brown hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt with a deer on the front.

If you have any information on Tina Quackenbush, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.