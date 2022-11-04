Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Silver Alert issued for missing 24-year-old Carmel man

Silver Alert Bernard.png
WRTV
Silver Alert Bernard.png
Posted at 3:43 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 15:43:51-04

CARMEL — The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Bernard Caillouet.

Caillouet, 24, is described as 5'11" and 160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a gray zip-up jacket, black pants and brown ankle-high boots.

Caillouet was last seen on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 7 p.m. in Zionsville. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Bernard Caillouet, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or 911.

TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE