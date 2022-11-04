Silver Alert issued for missing 24-year-old Carmel man

CARMEL — The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Bernard Caillouet.

Caillouet, 24, is described as 5'11" and 160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a gray zip-up jacket, black pants and brown ankle-high boots.

Caillouet was last seen on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 7 p.m. in Zionsville. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Bernard Caillouet, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or 911.