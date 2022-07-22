Silver Alert issued for missing Anderson teen

ANDERSON — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Friday morning in Anderson.

Henry Ingram, 16, was last seen on July 22 at 10:25 a.m. He was wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 or 765-648-6775.