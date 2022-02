HENRY COUNTY — The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old.

Stephen Martz was last seen February 11 around 11 a.m. in Mooreland, Indiana. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Martz was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray blue jean shorts and driving a black 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan, Indiana license plate 505RQI.

If you have any information on Stephen Martz, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.