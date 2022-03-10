Silver Alert issued for missing Kokomo man

KOKOMO — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a missing Kokomo man, according to Indiana State Police.
Chad Davis, 41, is described as a white male who is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and is bald with brown eyes.
Davis was last seen at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday wearing a blue scrub shirt, a red and blue/green jacket and carrying a gray duffle bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-457-1105 or 911.
