Silver Alert issued for missing Kokomo man

Provided by Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police are looking for Chad Davis, 41, of Kokomo, who was last seen on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Posted at 7:15 AM, Mar 10, 2022
KOKOMO — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a missing Kokomo man, according to Indiana State Police.

Chad Davis, 41, is described as a white male who is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and is bald with brown eyes.

Davis was last seen at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday wearing a blue scrub shirt, a red and blue/green jacket and carrying a gray duffle bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-457-1105 or 911.

