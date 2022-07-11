Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for missing Montgomery County 16-year-old

WRTV
Posted at 6:12 PM, Jul 11, 2022
CRAWFORDSVILLE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old from Crawfordsville.

According to the Indiana State Police, Melanie Quigg was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8.

Quigg is a white female standing 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has blonde hair with brown eyes.

Quigg is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Melanie Quigg, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at 765-362-3300 or 911.

