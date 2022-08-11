Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend girl

SOUTH BEND — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old South Bend girl.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Trinity Martin, a 12-year-old black female.

Martin stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds with black hairand brown eyes.

She was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5 in South Bend. She was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and white Nike shoes.

If you have any information on Trinity Martin, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.