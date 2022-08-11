Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend girl

Trinity South Bend Silver Alert.png
WRTV
Trinity South Bend Silver Alert.png
Posted at 6:01 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 18:01:01-04

SOUTH BEND — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old South Bend girl.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Trinity Martin, a 12-year-old black female.

Martin stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds with black hairand brown eyes.

She was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5 in South Bend. She was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and white Nike shoes.

If you have any information on Trinity Martin, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

TOP STORIES: Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody | Suspect in Elwood cop's shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, court doc says | Sheriff's office investigating mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop | Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie | Monkeypox: How it spreads and how to avoid it

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!