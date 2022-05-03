Some students injured after school bus overturns in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a Kentucky school bus hydroplaned in rainy weather and overturned on Interstate 64, injuring some students and shutting down westbound lanes of the roadway.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan told news outlets that 21 students were on the bus and some were injured, though how many wasn’t clear.

She said students were taken to area hospitals to get checked out, but there had been no reports of serious injuries. TV video showed the bus on its side in a grassy area along a tree line surrounded by emergency vehicles.

The district said the St. Matthews Police Department was investigating the crash.