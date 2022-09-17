State fire marshal requesting help after six unexplained fires in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY — Fire investigators are seeking information regarding suspicious fires in the town of Shelburn in Sullivan County.
There have been six unexplained fires in the area since July 5, 2022. Two of the fires happened within an hour of each other on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Anyone with information about the fires is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.
Callers are not required to provide their name.
A reward may be available if a tip leads to an arrest and conviction.
