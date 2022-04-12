Watch
State officials: Bird flu found at 2nd Indiana duck farm

Posted at 7:48 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 19:48:40-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say avian influenza has been detected at a second northern Indiana duck farm.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said Tuesday that laboratory testing of a commercial duck flock in Elkhart County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus.

It says the samples are being verified at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa.

The agency says the duck flock has an estimated 6,000 birds. Bird flu was detected earlier this year at six turkey farms in southern Indiana’s Dubois and Greene counties.

