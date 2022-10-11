Statewide Silver Alert declared in disappearance of missing Monrovia man

MORGAN COUNTY — Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 69-year-old man from Monrovia.

Duane Parker was last seen about 4 p.m. Monday, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued Tuesday afternoon.

Parker is described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 22 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Navy veteran baseball hat, a black t-shirt and jeans. At the time, he was driving a light green 2008 Mercury Sable with an Indiana license plate of 709DYF.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 765-342-5544.