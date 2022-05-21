Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Storms cause significant damage in Bartholomew County

Bart Co storms 3.jpeg
WRTV / Photos provided
Authorities are working to help those affected by storm damage in Bartholomew County on May 21, 2022.
Bart Co storms 3.jpeg
Bart Co storms 4.jpeg
Bart Co storms 2.jpeg
Bart Co storms 1.jpeg
Posted at 7:09 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 20:02:42-04

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Authorities in Bartholomew County are responding to several weather-related calls in the county as tornado-warned storms cause damage in the area.

A spokesperson for Bartholomew County said the entirety of the county was hit hard by the storm, but the Taylorsville area trailer parks were especially affected.

Bart Co storms 3.jpeg
Authorities are working to help those affected by storm damage in Bartholomew County on May 21, 2022.

Several homes were damaged in Taylorsville, according to the spokesperson.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office has called in extra deputies to handle the increased call volume.

Bart Co storms 4.jpeg
Authorities are working to help those affected by storm damage in Bartholomew County on May 21, 2022.

The spokesperson asked for community assistance in traveling during the cleanup.

"A reminder to the public that when a traffic light is out or flashing red it needs to be treated as a stop sign," the spokesperson said. "However, we ask that the public stays at home if possible this evening, we are expecting a second round of storms at approximately 9 p.m. Please contact dispatch if you have trees or power lines down in your area. Do not go near power lines as several are still hot."

There were no injuries reported.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!