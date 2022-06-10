Tanker fire on State Road 37 in Indianapolis causes closures

INDIANAPOLIS — A tanker fire caused a shutdown on State Road 37 near Wicker Road in Indianapolis on Friday morning.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine, the semi's front tire blew out and caused the semi to hit a guard rail and have the fuel tank rupture.

There were no injuries and the driver was able to safely leave the semi before it became engulfed, Perrine said.

Perrine said the tanker trailer was empty at the time of the accident.

Crews are working on clean-up, but this could take several hours. All lanes of State Road 37 going northbound and southbound are closed, with southbound lanes getting significant damage.