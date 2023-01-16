Teen dies in Randolph County crash, another hospitalized

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A teenager died and another was transported to a local hospital after a single vehicle crash in Randolph County on Sunday.

According to Randolph County Sheriff Art Moystner, first responders were dispatched to Boundary Pk, south of US Highway 36, about 3:45 p.m. for a single vehicle crash.

The results of the preliminary investigation indicate a black 1998 Chevy SUV was south bound on Boundry Pk, when it went off the west side of the roadway, came back onto the roadway, then off the west side a second time.

The driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to spin counterclockwise when the passenger side rims caught the asphalt. The vehicle started rolling and came to rest, in the field, on the east side of Boundry Pk.

Isabella Estrada, 16, died at the scene of the crash. A separate 17-year-old female was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.