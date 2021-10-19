Teen struck by police car in Irvington at the same intersection where girl was killed

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was injured after being struck by an IMPD patrol car at E. Washington St. and N. Ritter Ave. Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at the same intersection where Hannah Crutchfield, 7, was hit and killed by a car last month.

The IMPD officer was turning at E. Washington St. onto N. Ritter Ave. driving southbound to westbound, when they looked at someone who appeared to be flagging down the officer.

That's when the officer struck the male teenager on a bicycle. The teen had an abrasion and was released at the scene.

