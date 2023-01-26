Watch Now
Girl, 3, is third to die following Jan. 9 apartment fire on east side

Indianapolis Fire Department
Posted at 8:58 AM, Jan 26, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A second child and third person total have died following a Jan. 9 fire on the city's east side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a 3-year-old female child died Thursday, Jan. 26, more than two weeks after the fire on Elwin Drive.

The death of the 3-year-old follows the deaths of Raymond Diggs Jr., 31, and Leilani Rembert, 1. Both of their deaths were ruled accidental.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has yet to release a cause of death for the 3-year-old.

The two other individuals pulled from the apartment are at varying stages of recovery, according to IFD.

A 12-year-old male remains under doctor's care at Riley Hospital and a 14-year-old male has been released from the hospital.

