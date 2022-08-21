Three people believed to be Indiana State University students dead after car crash

VIGO COUNTY — A single vehicle crash early Sunday morning killed three people in the town of Riley.

Indiana State University said in a statement that the three, along with two other people in the car, are "all believed to be ISU students, including several football players."

“This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. "As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. when the vehicle left a roadway and hit a tree.

Deputies found the vehicle on fire when they arrived.

Three people in the car died at the scene, while the other two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The ISU women’s soccer match scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Stadium has been postponed.

Counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff by calling 812-237-3939.

ISU's fall semester began on August 16.