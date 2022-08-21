Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Three people believed to be Indiana State University students dead after car crash

Ambulance
WRTV
Ambulance
Posted at 12:03 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 12:03:52-04

VIGO COUNTY — A single vehicle crash early Sunday morning killed three people in the town of Riley.

Indiana State University said in a statement that the three, along with two other people in the car, are "all believed to be ISU students, including several football players."

“This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. "As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. when the vehicle left a roadway and hit a tree.

Deputies found the vehicle on fire when they arrived.

Three people in the car died at the scene, while the other two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The ISU women’s soccer match scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Stadium has been postponed.

Counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff by calling 812-237-3939.

ISU's fall semester began on August 16.

TOP STORIES: Inflation relief checks will start rolling out next week: State Auditor | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville | Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill | Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!