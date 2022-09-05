Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Triton Central High School student dies, another airlifted after weekend crash in Shelby County

nick w memorial.JPG
WRTV/Paul Chiodo
A memorial has been set up at the site of the crash that killed 16-year-old Triton Central High School student Nick Winter.
nick w memorial.JPG
Posted at 1:41 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 13:48:08-04

FAIRLAND — A single-vehicle crash Saturday in Shelby County left a Triton Central High School student dead and another person airlifted to a hospital, officials say.

In a statement Sunday, the Northwestern Consolidated School District of Shelby County named the student as Nick Winter. He was on track to graduate in 2024.

"The NWCSD family offers its prayers for the family and friends impacted by this tragic situation," the statement reads.

Shelby County Coroner Bradley Rund said Winter was 16 years old.

The Shelby County Coroner's Office responded about 8:50 a.m. to the crash scene in the 5800 block of North London Road.

An autopsy found Winters' death was accidental and determined the cause was "multiple blunt force trauma," according to Rund. Toxicology results are still pending.

Shelby County Sheriff's Maj. Chris Holder said Winter was driving at the time of the crash. A passenger in the car with him was flown to a hospital for their injuries. That person's age and relationship to Winter weren't immediately available.

Authorities haven't released additional information.

On Monday, a memorial had been set up at the site of the crash. Several flowers and American flags were laid beneath a small wooden cross marked "Nick W."

NWCSD will provide counseling resources to students.

The Triton Central High School gymnasium will be open at 6 p.m. Monday for students who wish to gather.

"The full breadth of the NWCSD campus facilities and resources will be made available as our community goes through the healing process together," NWCSD's statement reads.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Video: Police body cam captures 'zombie deer' encounter in Cincinnati, more spotted through Tri-State | 16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting that prompted school lockdowns | Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter | IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December | Four Indiana State University football players among those killed, injured in crash

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE