Triton Central High School student dies, another airlifted after weekend crash in Shelby County

FAIRLAND — A single-vehicle crash Saturday in Shelby County left a Triton Central High School student dead and another person airlifted to a hospital, officials say.

In a statement Sunday, the Northwestern Consolidated School District of Shelby County named the student as Nick Winter. He was on track to graduate in 2024.

"The NWCSD family offers its prayers for the family and friends impacted by this tragic situation," the statement reads.

Shelby County Coroner Bradley Rund said Winter was 16 years old.

The Shelby County Coroner's Office responded about 8:50 a.m. to the crash scene in the 5800 block of North London Road.

An autopsy found Winters' death was accidental and determined the cause was "multiple blunt force trauma," according to Rund. Toxicology results are still pending.

Shelby County Sheriff's Maj. Chris Holder said Winter was driving at the time of the crash. A passenger in the car with him was flown to a hospital for their injuries. That person's age and relationship to Winter weren't immediately available.

Authorities haven't released additional information.

On Monday, a memorial had been set up at the site of the crash. Several flowers and American flags were laid beneath a small wooden cross marked "Nick W."

NWCSD will provide counseling resources to students.

The Triton Central High School gymnasium will be open at 6 p.m. Monday for students who wish to gather.

"The full breadth of the NWCSD campus facilities and resources will be made available as our community goes through the healing process together," NWCSD's statement reads.

This is a developing story.