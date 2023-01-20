Wapahani HS student dies in crash, school providing counselors to students

SELMA — A Wapahani High School student died this week after being involved in a vehicle crash, according to Liberty-Perry Superintendent Bryan Rausch.

In a series of tweets Thursday night, Rausch announced that student Laycie Chambers tragically died.

According to Liberty Township Fire Department Chief Randy Ried, Chambers died after a crash involving her sisters while driving home from school on Tuesday. The crash occured at 650 South and U.S. 35 South in Delaware County.

There is no word on condition of Laycie's sisters from authorities.

Rausch's tweets and statement sent to members of the Liberty-Perry School District says: