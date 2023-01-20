Wapahani HS student dies in crash, school providing counselors to students

SELMA — A Wapahani High School student died this week after being involved in a vehicle crash, according to Liberty-Perry Superintendent Bryan Rausch.
In a series of tweets Thursday night, Rausch announced that student Laycie Chambers tragically died.
According to Liberty Township Fire Department Chief Randy Ried, Chambers died after a crash involving her sisters while driving home from school on Tuesday. The crash occured at 650 South and U.S. 35 South in Delaware County.
There is no word on condition of Laycie's sisters from authorities.
Rausch's tweets and statement sent to members of the Liberty-Perry School District says:
Liberty-Perry Community Schools and Wapahani High School are deeply saddened to be informed of the tragic loss of a beloved student, Laycie Chambers. Laycie was a joyful student and loved by many in the community and especially the school band.
We know our students will need support in the days ahead. The grief a young person experiences is personal and affects them in different ways. We encourage our students to speak with parents, counselors, and school staff members as we process this loss together.
Wapahani High School and all Liberty-Perry Schools will be supporting the students and staff by providing extra counselors during the school day for the foreseeable future.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this severe loss.
Bryan Rausch
