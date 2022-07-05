WATCH: Madison police officers rescue children, adult from burning apartment

Watch Now
MADISON — On Sunday, the Madison Police Department went above and beyond when they reported to a structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

Upon arrival, officers helped rescue multiple children and an adult from the burning home.

Officers noticed there were multiple people trapped in an upstairs apartment due to the staircase being engulfed in flames.

A child in the apartment began to bust out windows and from there, the children and adult were able to jump out of the windows into the outstretched arms of officers.

MPD Officers also entered the ground-level apartments to ensure no one else was trapped inside. Officers Josh Nolan and Kyle Potter worked to extinguish the flames until firefighters arrived on the scene.

Officers Midgett, Wimpee, Perry, Lewis, Sweet, Shelpman, Taylor-Moore Detectives Harris, Cutshaw, and Scudder, MPD Captain Heaton and Deputy Conover assisted in the rescue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

The video and information was provided by the Madison Police Department.

