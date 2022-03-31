What it takes: Training at the police academy isn't for the weak

INDIANAPOLIS — Vertical jump, sit-ups, a 300-meter sprint, push-ups, and a mile and a half run. Each of these tasks must be done to get into the police academy - but of course you also have to meet a minimum standard first.

The first test is the vertical jump. To get into the academy you need to jump at least 13.5 inches and to graduate you need to be able to jump 16 inches high.

The chart used for this test will determine whether you are allowed to enter the academy and/or graduate the academy. If you are above the minimum - you could be deemed a "spartan" or "olympian".

WRTV reporter Kelsey Anderson put her skills to the test. Anderson recorded a 16” vertical jump, meeting the exit standard.

The next standard is sit-ups. To qualify as a full sit-up you must keep your fingers interlocked behind your head and your elbows must come past your knees.

To get into the academy you must do 24 sit-ups in one minute and to graduate a trainee must complete 29.

Anderson again put herself to work - completing 30 sit-ups to meet another exit standard.

The next test moves outside, where a trainee or prospective trainee must dash 300 meters as fast as possible. A time of 1:22 gets you in the academy and 1:11 gets you out.

Anderson, not nervous about this event and more focused on what is to come, blew past this standard by completing the task in 57 seconds and graduated to the next test.

The fourth test is a push-up test. There is no time limit on how long it takes you to complete the push-ups, but you can’t break form.

Anderson completed 21 push-ups to qualify for entrance into the academy — barely.

In the final event, after pushing yourself to graduate from the other tasks, you must complete a mile and a half run. To enter you must complete the run in 18:56 and to graduate you must complete it in 16:28.

After six laps around the track, Anderson completed the run in 11:20 - reaching the IMPD spartan level.

After five events, Anderson made it into the academy on all events and nearly graduated — missing just the requirement for push-ups.

Lt. Shane Foley says in his time with IMPD anyone who makes it into the academy has been able to build their skills up to meet the exit standards during the 26-week period.

If you are interested in applying, they are currently taking applications for their 26th recruit class you can learn more about that by clicking here.

WHAT IT TAKES | Female police officer, firefighter discuss breaking barriers | How EMTs train to protect themselves on the job |Training to become a K-9 officer is more than just training a K-9