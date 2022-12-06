Woman, 88, dies nearly 2 weeks after being hit by driver on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — An elderly woman has died nearly two weeks after she was struck by a driver on the city's north side, officials say.

The Marion County Coroner's Office says 88-year-old Elizaveta Aroutiounova was hit on Nov. 22 while she was walking near the intersection of Ditch Road and West 86th Street.

Aroutiounova died from her injuries on Monday, according to the coroner's office.

WRTV has reached out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.