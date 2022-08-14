Woman dies after hit and run crash near Washington Park

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman is dead after she was struck by a hit and run driver Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
IMPD says the woman was a pedestrian. The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 3200 block of N Keystone Ave, not far from Washington Park.
Her identity has not been released and IMPD has not released any information on a suspect vehicle.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
