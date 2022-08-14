Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Woman dies after hit and run crash near Washington Park

IMPD
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Smith, Andrew
IMPD
Posted at 9:32 AM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 09:34:33-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman is dead after she was struck by a hit and run driver Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says the woman was a pedestrian. The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 3200 block of N Keystone Ave, not far from Washington Park.

Her identity has not been released and IMPD has not released any information on a suspect vehicle.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

TOP STORIES: Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody | Suspect in Elwood cop's shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, court doc says | Sheriff's office investigating mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop | Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie | Monkeypox: How it spreads and how to avoid it

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!