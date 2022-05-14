Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Woman dies in crash Saturday morning on Muncie Bypass

File Photo
Creative Commons 2.0
Andrew Malone
Ambulance file photo
File Photo
Posted at 11:00 AM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 11:00:37-04

MUNCIE — A woman died Saturday morning when she was thrown from a motorcycle and hit by passing vehicles Saturday morning in Muncie.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 5:25 a.m. on the Muncie Bypass near Riggin Road.

An investigation found that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on US 35 in the right lane, south of Riggin Road. The motorcycle struck a deer that ran into the roadway, according to the sheriff's office.

A female passenger on the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and landed in the right lane of traffic when she was struck by a passing semi-tractor with a fuel hauler and a Toyota Corolla, according to the sheriff's office.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for unknown injuries.

TOP STORIES: Homeowners hope to get money back after state wins $47K judgment against Noblesville contractor | 'Toddlers and Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16, family says | Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Four ex-North Central High School students file lawsuit alleging district ignored teacher misconduct | Woman who hid race from home appraisers to get more value hopes US can change

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!