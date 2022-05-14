Woman dies in crash Saturday morning on Muncie Bypass

MUNCIE — A woman died Saturday morning when she was thrown from a motorcycle and hit by passing vehicles Saturday morning in Muncie.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 5:25 a.m. on the Muncie Bypass near Riggin Road.

An investigation found that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on US 35 in the right lane, south of Riggin Road. The motorcycle struck a deer that ran into the roadway, according to the sheriff's office.

A female passenger on the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and landed in the right lane of traffic when she was struck by a passing semi-tractor with a fuel hauler and a Toyota Corolla, according to the sheriff's office.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for unknown injuries.