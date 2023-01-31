Woman, dog die in Tuesday morning fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A 60-year-old woman and a dog have died after a Tuesday morning fire on the city's east side.

According to IFD, crews were called to the 1200 block of N. Irvington Avenue on the city's east side.

Seven minutes after arrival, firefighters were able to locate a woman inside the residence. Within 15 minutes, the woman was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where she died.

A dog inside the residence also died in the fire.

No firefighters were injured in the battle and it is unclear preliminarily if there were working smoke detectors inside the home, according to IFD.

This is a developing story.