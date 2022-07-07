INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died after she was struck by a driver early Thursday on the city's east side, police say.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department began their investigation after responding to a call for a person struck at East Washington and North Gale streets. This is near North Sherman Drive.

IMPD said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. That person was transported to a hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure in a fatal crash investigation.

A portion of Washington Street was shut down while police investigated.