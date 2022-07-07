INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle early Thursday on the city's east side, police say.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department began their investigation after responding to a call for a person struck at East Washington and North Gale streets. This is near North Sherman Drive.

IMPD said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. That person was transported to a hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure in a fatal crash investigation.

A portion of Washington Street was shut down and will stay closed for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is being diverted at North Sherman Drive and LaSalle Street.