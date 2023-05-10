Woman was watching dog that killed her and attacked her child, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died and her young child was injured after they were attacked by a dog they were watching.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Forsythia Drive sometime before 8 p.m. for a report of an aggressive animal.

Arriving officers located an adult female dead at the scene and an injured 8-year-old child.

The 8-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Marion County Coroner has identified the woman as Tamieka White, 46.

According to police, White was taking care of three dogs for another person at her home when the attack occurred.

The dog involved in the attack was the "only one not confined in the residence" and the only dog involved in the attack, according to IMPD. The dog was shot by IMPD upon their arrival.

Police say the owner of the attacking dog has been identified. No charges have been filed at this time.

Three days earlier, on May 6, Animal Control was called to the same location on a report of two loose dogs, according to police. A man at the residence told authorities he was watching the dogs for the dog owner. No additional details about that report have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD.