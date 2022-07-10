Scottsburg man dead after boat capsizes in private pond

SCOTT COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers received a report at 1:44 a.m. of a man drowning early Sunday morning near Lexington in a private pond.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Mark D. Lyon, 37, from Scottsburg drowned after his boat capsized.

After an extensive search using a Remotely Operated Vehicle and a side-scan sonar, officers recovered the body at 7:13 a.m.

Lyon had been fishing with his son in the 4200 block of South Pleasant Ridge Road when their small boat overturned and tossed them both into the water. Lyon was not wearing a life jacket when the incident occurred.

Indiana Conservation Officers urge everyone to wear a lifejacket when around water, especially if swimming ability and environmental/water conditions are questionable.

This investigation is ongoing.