Search underway for missing Indianapolis couple

INDIANAPOLIS — A search is underway on the west coast for a missing Indianapolis couple.

Relatives say Ronnie and Beverly Barker were last communicated with on March 27 when they were leaving Albany, Oregon for Tucson, Arizona.

According to the local sheriff’s office, the couple’s phone was last pinged in Esmeralda County, Nevada on the morning of March 28.

The couple was last seen traveling in a 2015 white recreational vehicle with black decals and an Indiana license plate.

They were towing a 2020 white Kia Soul.

According to the Esmeralda County Sheriff, search efforts began over the weekend with crews using helicopters throughout Nevada.

Tips can be sent to FindRonandBev@gmail.com.