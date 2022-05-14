Silver Alert issued for missing Richmond man

CAMBRIDGE CITY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a Richmond man last seen Monday, May 9.

Joel Alicea, 41, is missing from Richmond, according to the Indiana State Police. The Cambridge City Police Department is investigating his disappearance.

Alicea is believed to be in extreme danger and may require assistance.

Anyone with information on Joe Alicea, contact the Cambridge City Police Department at 765-478-1231 or 911.