Silver Alert issued for missing Richmond man

CAMBRIDGE CITY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a Richmond man last seen Monday, May 9.
Joel Alicea, 41, is missing from Richmond, according to the Indiana State Police. The Cambridge City Police Department is investigating his disappearance.
Alicea is believed to be in extreme danger and may require assistance.
Anyone with information on Joe Alicea, contact the Cambridge City Police Department at 765-478-1231 or 911.
TOP STORIES: Homeowners hope to get money back after state wins $47K judgment against Noblesville contractor | 'Toddlers and Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16, family says | Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Four ex-North Central High School students file lawsuit alleging district ignored teacher misconduct | Woman who hid race from home appraisers to get more value hopes US can change