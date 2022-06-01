First 'Free Stage' concerts announced for 2022 State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair announced the first batch of performers that are slated to appear on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.

The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a staple for annual fairgoers. This year, the Indiana State Fair will run from July 29 - August 21 and the first batch of concerts are scattered throughout those dates.

The first batch of performers include a mix of artists from different genres.

KANSAS will perform on Friday, July 29 on the free stage to open the fair. With more than five decades of performances under their belt, the classic rock group has seen numerous hit songs such as "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind" remain on the Billboard charts for dozens of weeks.

The legendary Chaka Khan will take the stage on Wednesday, August 3. The 10-time GRAMMY Award Winner has wowed even the most gifted artists. Aretha Franklin has been quoted as saying, "(Chaka) is a one- of- a -kind, premier vocalist.”

GRAMMY Award winning contemporary christian artist Zach Williams will take the stage on Sunday, August 14. Williams is known for infusing outlaw country, the dirt-road grit of southern rock and the contemporary roots music of alt-country into his sound to create a unique and special way to spread his passion for God.

On Wedneday, August 17 the Happy Together Tour returns with The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues and The Cowsills.

The stage gets more starpower when 2021 Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce performs on Friday, August 19.

Pearce has gained popularity since he 2017 debut album, earning 22 award nominations in five short years.

All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. A limited number of premium section access tickets will also be made available at a later time.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.