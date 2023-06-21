Indiana State Fair announces third wave of free stage concerts for 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has released the third wave of concerts that will take place on the free stage during the 2023 fair.

The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a staple for annual fairgoers. You can watch any of the concerts below for free with your fair admission.

The seating is first come, first served and most shows start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

This year, the Indiana State Fair will run from July 28 - August 20.

The latest concerts announcement includes:



July 29: Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton

August 5: Quiet Riot

August 9: Three Dog Night

August 13: Skillet

August 17: Latino Fest en la Feria del Estado de Indiana

August 19: Breland

Below is the full list of free stage concerts released so far for 2023 along with the descriptions provided by the Indiana State Fair.

Friday, July 28 - Clint Black

Three decades since the release of his debut album Killin Time and with multiple gold and platinum awards, including a GRAMMY under his belt, the Country music icon will grace the stage on opening day.

Saturday, July 29 - Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton

As one of the most dynamic forces in the blues world today, Fish has made her name as a multi-award-winning festival headliner who captivates crowds with her explosive yet elegant guitar work, delivering an unbridled form of blues-rock that defies all genre boundaries.

Sunday, July 30 - Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure

Something for the kiddos! Peppa will camp in the woods with George and her school friends Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. The outdoor adventure will be full of singing, dancing, games and surprises.

Sunday, July 30 (7:30pm) - Home Free

The country acapella group with vocalists Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust, and Adam Chance were the winners of the fourth season of NBC’s The Sing Off.

Wednesday, August 2 - Keith Sweat

A 90s R&B legend hit the stage. "Something Just Ain't Right" "Make It Last Forever" "Don't Stop Your Love" "I'll Give All My Love to You" are just a few of his famous hits that are sure to make you sweat on summer night.

Thursday, August 3 - Retro Rewind 90’s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow

DJ Kurt Streblow, in-house DJ and Host for the Indiana Pacers, will bring will bring the throwbacks for a 90's night.

Friday, August 4 - STYX

The classic rock band is known for classic rock staples like “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” and “Renegade.”

Saturday, August 5 - Quiet Riot

Quiet Riot is a rock & roll quartet that became an overnight sensation after their 1983 smash metal album Metal Health.

Sunday, August 6 - TobyMac

This Christian music artist has a whopping seven GRAMMY awards and more than 16 million units in career sales. His album EYE ON IT was the third Christian album to ever debut on the Billboard 200.

Wednesday, August 9 - Three Dog Night

This legendary pop-rock band dominated the charts between 1969 and 1974, with no other group having more top 10 hits.

Friday, August 11 - Gin Blossoms

This rock band is known for hits such as “Allison Road,” “Found Out About You,” and “Til I Hear It From You,” and dominating radio and MTV playlists throughout the 90s.

Saturday, August 12- THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT

Are you a Swiftie that lost in the LiveNation warzone for the Taylor Swift tour? If so, the Taylor Party could help with your FOMO. You'll have a chance to sing and dance through all of Taylor's eras

Sunday, August 13 - Skillet

Skillet is a christian rock band that became a sensation with the release of their 2006 album Comatose, and 2008 release of Comatose Comes Alive.

Wednesday, August 16 - Happy Together Tour 2023 ft. The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap

This six act tour had their biggest hits in the 60’s and 70’s and brought timeless songs like “Happy Together” by the Turtles, Combined they have multiple No. 1 hits with this tour starting in 1984.

Thursday, August 17 - Latino Fest en la Feria del Estado de Indiana

Noel Torres is a regional Mexican singer-songwriter who has been singing professionally since he was 15 years old, and has made a name for himself with a mix of romantic ballads and powerful corridos.

Friday, August 18 - Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell

At age 86, Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee with 8 GRAMMY awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, 38 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received) and Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time."

Saturday, August 19 - Breland

Daniel Gerard Breland, known as Breland, is a singer, songwriter, and record producer who rose to prominence with his 2019 debut single, “My Truck.”

Sunday, August 20 - Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans, presented by WTLC AM & FM

If you know gospel music you know CeCe Winans. She is the most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, winning twelve GRAMMY Awards, twenty Dove Awards, and seven Stellar Awards.