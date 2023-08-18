Watch Now
Street Corn Pizza wins Taste of the Fair competition

Buffalo pork-n-mac and pepperoni pizza pretzel also recognized
Posted at 11:14 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 11:14:11-04

INDIANAPOLIS — This morning the Indiana State Fair announced the winner of the Taste of the Fair culinary competition.

This year saw participants push boundaries with innovative ideas.

This year's first place winner, as voted by the public, is the Street Corn Pizza sold at Swain's Pizza on a Stick.

The pizza, made with fresh dough, is topped with a homemade white sauce, sprinkled with a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, finished off with fire roasted corn, a generous dusting of chili lime seasoning and cilantro then baked to perfection.

Street Corn Pizza_Swains Concessions.jpg

Nitro Hog's buffalo pork-n-mac came in second place and Wilson Concessions' pepperoni pizza pretzel finished third.

The top three winners, who will be taking home cash prizes along with their titles, were determined through public voting throughout the fair.

