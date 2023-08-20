Today marks the last day of Indiana State Fair 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Today is the last day to experience the activities, food and animals at this year's Indiana State Fair.

The last few weeks have featured over 50 midway attractions, unique fair food favorites, and of course the star-studded lineup of free concerts.

The fair will go out with a bang this Sunday. Here's what you can do on the very last day:

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs

Sprinting piggies will race for the Oreo Cookie grand prize! Check out the races in the west lost of the Communications Building on Main Street

Xpogo

Don't miss The Xpogo Stunt Team- competitors on two seasons of Americas Got Talent! Watch them jump over 9 feet in the air on next generations pogo sticks while throwing down flips and tricks.

Demolition Derby

Visit the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand to see the Demolition Derby Competition. See who comes out on top as the champion of the Demolition Derby today at 4:30 p.m.. Tickets are $5.

CeCe Winans

Gospel superstar CeCe Winans is headlining the Gospel Music Festival on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage. CeCe Winans is the most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, winning twelve GRAMMY Awards, twenty Dove Awards, and seven Stellar Awards.

For a full list of events, visit the Indiana State Fair website.

Although the day is filled with activities, temperatures will be in the 90's. Be prepared and read our tips for staying cool at the fair.