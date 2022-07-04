Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

11-year-old boy dies after fireworks incident in southwest Indiana

Camrynn.png
Provided/Kyrra Lynn
Kyrra Lynn says her son, Camrynn, died Sunday after a fireworks incident in Posey County, Indiana.
Camrynn.png
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 11:04:42-04

MT VERNON — Indiana State Police say an 11-year-old boy died Sunday after a fireworks incident in Posey County.

First responders went to the 900 block of Canal Street for a call of a child being seriously injured around 9:45 p.m.

Troopers say Camrynn Ray McMichael died while on the way to a hospital.

In a statement to ABC affiliate WEHT, Camrynn's mom, Kyrra Lynn, described him as an "all around American boy."

"Dedicated, hard working, AB honor roll, never got in trouble & if he did it’s cause he wanted to make everyone laugh. No matter the situation he tried to be happy," the statement read. "He’s every parents dream of a boy. I had that. And because boys are boys they play with fireworks he is gone. In the blink of an eye."

Kyrra says Camrynn played football, basketball and soccer.

"More than those things he loved his little sister Karmynn Louise Mcmichael. He protected her like a big brother should!" Kyrra said.

No specific details about the incident were given.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE