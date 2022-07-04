11-year-old boy dies after fireworks incident in southwest Indiana

MT VERNON — Indiana State Police say an 11-year-old boy died Sunday after a fireworks incident in Posey County.

First responders went to the 900 block of Canal Street for a call of a child being seriously injured around 9:45 p.m.

Troopers say Camrynn Ray McMichael died while on the way to a hospital.

In a statement to ABC affiliate WEHT, Camrynn's mom, Kyrra Lynn, described him as an "all around American boy."

"Dedicated, hard working, AB honor roll, never got in trouble & if he did it’s cause he wanted to make everyone laugh. No matter the situation he tried to be happy," the statement read. "He’s every parents dream of a boy. I had that. And because boys are boys they play with fireworks he is gone. In the blink of an eye."

Kyrra says Camrynn played football, basketball and soccer.

"More than those things he loved his little sister Karmynn Louise Mcmichael. He protected her like a big brother should!" Kyrra said.

No specific details about the incident were given.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.